Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 52.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 52.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 68.64 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 52.48% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.6468.64 0 OPM %3.267.98 -PBDT3.126.31 -51 PBT2.095.38 -61 NP1.924.04 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 9.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 9.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 29.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 29.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 6.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 6.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 249.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 249.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 4.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 4.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon