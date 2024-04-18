Business Standard
Mahindra Life's Net Zero homes project 'Mahindra Zen' receives outstanding response

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers today announced the successful launch of Bengaluru's 1st Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Zen. The project witnessed an outstanding response from homebuyers, with over 150 homes booked within just 2 days, that is ~65% of the launched inventory. This remarkable achievement, totaling over ₹350 crore in value, underscores the growing demand for sustainable living solutions in Bengaluru. Against the backdrop of rising environmental concerns, Mahindra Lifespaces' innovative offering has resonated strongly with homebuyers, reaffirming the company's position as a leader in sustainable real estate development.
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

