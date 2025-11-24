Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics and L'Oreal India partner to launch India's first women-operated warehouse in Indore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics and L'Orl India, a leading beauty player have partnered to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind Warehouse in Indore, Madhya Pradesh that is fully women-operated. This facility marks a significant shift in workforce participation, placing women in charge of end-to-end warehouse operations and reinforcing the operational strength of India's logistics sector.

This initiative builds on the significant structural shifts in logistics, by empowering women to be at the centre of essential operational functions and entrusting them with responsibilities that directly influence business performance. It expands meaningful representation in areas where women have historically had limited presence and strengthens gender balance across critical roles within the logistics ecosystem.

 

The facility supports distribution across central India, enabling efficient movement of goods to key markets including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Singrauli, Sagar, Ratlam, Bina, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Betul, Harda, Damoh, Shivpuri, Neemuch, and Khargone. It strengthens regional outreach through faster replenishment cycles, reduced transit times, and improved service continuity for L'Orl's extensive portfolio. The warehouse handles a wide range of their product line by consolidating them under a streamlined fulfilment framework and is supported by Mahindra Logistics in-house warehouse management system, which is fully deployed to deliver real-time visibility, accuracy, and operational discipline. The platform integrates seamlessly with L'Orl's distribution requirements, enabling stronger inventory control, optimised workflows, and consistent service precision.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

