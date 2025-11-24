Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Promoters to opt out of the buyback offer.

Fairchem Organics announced at the fag end of the trading session on Thursday, 20 November 2025, that its board had approved a buyback of up to 4,25,000 equity shares through the tender route for a total outlay of up to Rs 34 crore. The offer size represents up to 3.26% of the companys outstanding equity capital.

The stock had inched up 0.47% on the day of the announcement, but sentiment reversed sharply the next morning, driving the shares down 4.15%. The weakness persisted today, with the stock trading 1.45% lower at Rs 662.

 

The buyback will be executed at a fixed price of Rs 800 per share, a premium of 20.85% to the prevailing market price. Fairchem said the buyback size equals 16% of its paid-up capital and free reserves based on the March 2025 audited financials.

Small shareholders will receive a minimum 15% reservation as required under SEBIs buyback regulations, which classify small shareholders as individual investors holding shares worth up to Rs 2 lakh on the record date. The record date will be announced separately.

The company added that promoters and members of the promoter group will not participate in the buyback. Shareholder approval through a postal ballot is required before the process can begin.

Also Read

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance zooms 34%, hits new high; analysts retain bullish outlook

Mutual fund

Tata MF launches Titanium Specialised Investment Fund; check key features

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Decoded: Why Trump's DOGE office ended 8 months ahead of schedule

IND vs SA ODI series

India vs South Africa ODIs full schedule, squads, live time and streaming

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today?

Fairchem reported a pre-buyback share capital of 1.30 crore shares, with promoters holding 61.19% and public shareholders owning 38.81%.

Fairchem Organics is engaged in the manufacturing of speciality chemicals, namely oleo chemicals and intermediate nutraceuticals.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 80.8% to 0.77 crore on 19.5% fall in net sales to Rs 111.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculative longs around four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs around four and half year low

RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon