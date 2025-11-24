Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) rises after securing orders worth Rs 117 crore

NBCC (India) rises after securing orders worth Rs 117 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

NBCC (India) rose 3.15% to Rs 116.25 after the company said that it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments.

The company bagged two orders totalling Rs 71.86 crore, comprising a Rs 29.49-crore contract from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) for project management consultancy services for constructing a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a Rs 42.37-crore order from the National Horticulture Board for planning, designing, and execution of the International Potato Centre (CIP) in Agra along with miscellaneous works.

NBCC also secured a Rs 45.09-crore contract from Canara Bank for constructing its Regional/Circle Office building at 229, Murma, Nagri Anchal, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

 

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

US dollar index speculative longs around four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs around four and half year low

RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon