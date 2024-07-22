Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 1420.02 crore
Net Loss of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 1420.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1293.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1420.021293.22 10 OPM %4.675.15 -PBDT52.4655.03 -5 PBT-2.500.57 PL NP-9.32-8.55 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Unique tax payers trading on NSE more than tripled since pandemic

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Economic Survey predicts India's growth at 6.5-7% in FY25

117,254 DPIIT-recognised startups created 1.2 mn direct jobs: Eco Survey

Economic Survey LIVE: Inflationary pressure under control, core inflation running below 4%, says CEA

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts firm; Eco Survey in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon