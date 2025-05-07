Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 2.14 crore from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, to provide 92 skilled and unskilled manpower resources.

The total value of the work order stands at Rs 21,456,550.40 and will be executed on a contractual basis over a period of 11 months.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of ITCONS E-Solutions fell 2.74% to Rs 502.95 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

KEI Industries spurts as Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 227 crore

KEI Industries spurts as Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 227 crore

Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

NSE SME Arunaya Organics market entry lacks sparkle

NSE SME Arunaya Organics market entry lacks sparkle

Nifty above 24,350; auto shares gear up

Nifty above 24,350; auto shares gear up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon