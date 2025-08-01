Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% growth in July sales volumes

Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% growth in July sales volumes

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 83,691 units in month of July 2025 compared to 66,444 units in July 2024, recording a growth of 26%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 80,917 units (higher by 25% YoY) and exports of 2,774 units (higher by 83% YoY).

The company's passenger vehicle sales were 49,871 units (higher by 20%) and commercial vehicle sales were 31,046 units (higher by 33% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for fifth session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 159.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.44% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

