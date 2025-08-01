Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 159.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 159.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 84.11 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences rose 159.31% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 84.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales84.1182.27 2 OPM %27.1221.45 -PBDT24.3714.73 65 PBT20.1910.59 91 NP16.446.34 159

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit declines 52.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit declines 52.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 2.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 2.46% in the June 2025 quarter

ECI to publish draft electoral roll in Bihar today under Special Intensive Revision

ECI to publish draft electoral roll in Bihar today under Special Intensive Revision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon