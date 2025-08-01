Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 159.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 84.11 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences rose 159.31% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 84.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales84.1182.27 2 OPM %27.1221.45 -PBDT24.3714.73 65 PBT20.1910.59 91 NP16.446.34 159
