U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: IND vs AFG preview, toss time, live streaming

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 action will continue today, with five-time champions India taking on Afghanistan in the second semifinal match of the tournament at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 final date and time, teams qualified and live streaming Undefeated so far in the competition, India will aim to secure their third straight final qualification, while the upbeat Afghanistan will be eyeing their maiden ICC event final spot.

India U19 team news

Unbeaten in the tournament, India U19 enter the semifinal as strong favourites, having won all five matches convincingly, including a 58-run victory over Pakistan in the Super Six stage. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu has led the batting charts with 199 runs and two half-centuries, while opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi and all-rounder Vihaan Malhotra have provided solidity. The bowling attack, led by pacers Henil Patel and R.S. Ambrish, has been backed well by spinner Khilan Patel.

Afghanistan U19 team news

Afghanistan U19 have enjoyed an encouraging campaign, winning four of their five matches to reach the semifinals. Their only defeat came against Sri Lanka, but the Afghans have otherwise shown resilience and balance throughout the tournament.

Afghanistan’s strength lies in their disciplined bowling unit, which has repeatedly applied pressure in the middle overs, complemented by a batting line-up capable of capitalising on strong starts. While India hold a clear edge on paper, Afghanistan will take confidence from their ability to compete fearlessly in knockout situations and will look to produce a collective performance to challenge the tournament favourites.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Playing 1

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Afghanistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Head-to-head record

India and Afghanistan will play their first youth ODI match against each other when they take the field at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday in the second semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad

India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Afghanistan U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, James West, Freddie Ogilby, Adam Leckey, Robert O’Brien, Sebastian Dijkstra, Marko Bates, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Alex Armstrong, Thomas Ford, Luke Murray, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nazifullah Amiri

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 4.

What will be the venue for the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.