Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 2.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 2.12% to Rs 88.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 490.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 531.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.490.28531.0911.305.54127.27120.06121.52113.7388.9090.83

