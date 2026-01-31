Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 18.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 7898.21 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 18.54% to Rs 1289.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1088.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 7898.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6732.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7898.216732.9867.6669.731809.521524.801735.741465.651289.971088.21

