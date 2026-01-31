Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 166.04% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 166.04% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.410.530.7118.870.010.120.010.110.010.11

