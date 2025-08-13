Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
The board of Maithan Alloys at its meeting held on 13 August 2025 has decided to extend said effective date of closure Byrnihat Unit of the Company from 31 August 2025 to 30 September 2025 in view of the pending orders.

In June, the company has proposed closure of production at the said unit with effect from 31 August 2025 onwards for indefinite period due to adverse market conditions and steep increase in power cost in the State of Meghalaya.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
