Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 323.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 16.06 croreNet profit of Majestic Auto rose 323.11% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.0613.32 21 OPM %42.8441.82 -PBDT16.875.84 189 PBT14.613.69 296 NP10.072.38 323
