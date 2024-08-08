Business Standard
Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 45.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales decline 9.00% to Rs 2190.37 crore
Net profit of Birla Corporation declined 45.37% to Rs 32.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.00% to Rs 2190.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2190.372407.00 -9 OPM %11.7912.37 -PBDT189.52216.59 -12 PBT44.0076.28 -42 NP32.6259.71 -45
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

