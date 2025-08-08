Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 19.59 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 19.05% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 19.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.5919.51 0 OPM %6.746.66 -PBDT1.030.88 17 PBT0.670.58 16 NP0.500.42 19
