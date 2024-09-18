Mamaearth enters into CSD network to expand its reach

With a deep understanding of the consumer landscape and a commitment to making toxin-free products accessible to all, Mamaearth identified a gap in the CSD channel and took decisive steps to fill it. The brand's entry into CSD has been a crucial growth driver, contributing to its robust offline presence across India.

Mamaearth announced its presence in Canteen Stores Department (CSD) under the Ministry of Defence, across India. This collaboration represents a key milestone in the brand's expansion strategy, allowing it to connect with a broader audience and meet the distinct needs of consumers nationwide.