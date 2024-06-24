Business Standard
Man Inds' Gujarat unit gets CE certificate from France

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Man Industries announced that it has received CE certification for its plant located at Anjar in Gujarat from Bureau Veritas, France for oil and gas pipes.
The company stated that this certification awarded by Bureau Veritas, France, validates adherence to stringent safety and quality standards outlined by the European Union for API 5L SAW and ERW Lines for Oil & Gas applications which is further supported by ISO 3834-2 welding certification issued by TUV-NORD as a mandatory requirement of European market.
Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and potable water.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 19.10% to Rs 24.13 crore despite of 35.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 810.68 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip fell 1.46% to currently trade at Rs 387 on the BSE.
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

