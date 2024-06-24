Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zee Media Corp board to mull fund raising plan on 26 June 2024

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Zee Media Corporation said that its board will meet on 26 June 2024 to consider raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various modes.
The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities, including but not limited to a private placement, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, subject to necessary approvals, the company stated in the exchange filing.
Zee Media Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of broadcasting of satellite television channels i.e. news / current affairs and regional language channels and sale of television programs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On a consolidated basis, Zee Media Corporation reported net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 45.79 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Net sales increased 21.2% YoY to Rs 178.98 crore in Q4 FY24.
Shares of Zee Media Corporation rose 0.77% to Rs 14.31 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon