Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 74,43,76,330/-(37,21,88,165 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Man Infraconstruction has allotted 9,37,760 equity shares on conversion of warrants on receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 10.90 crore at the rate of Rs 116.25 per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant).