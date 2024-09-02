Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.81 lakh units in Aug'24

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 145,570 units, sales to other OEM of 10,209 units and exports of 26,003 units. The company's domestic sales declined 8.26% while sales to other OEM and exports rose 76.32% and 5.64% respectively on year-on-year basis.

In August 2024, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 181,782 units compared to 189,082 units, recording a decline of 3.86%.