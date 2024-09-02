Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.81 lakh units in Aug'24

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.81 lakh units in Aug'24

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
In August 2024, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 181,782 units compared to 189,082 units, recording a decline of 3.86%.
Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 145,570 units, sales to other OEM of 10,209 units and exports of 26,003 units. The company's domestic sales declined 8.26% while sales to other OEM and exports rose 76.32% and 5.64% respectively on year-on-year basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumDoctor, Medicine, Medical

Govt plans to launch central database for allied healthcare professionals

Alexei Popyrin

US Open 2024: France's Tiafoe beats Alexei Popyrin to enter quarterfinals

Stock market

Markets extend record-winning run; Sensex, Nifty log new closing highs

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Doctor murder: WB govt proposes capital punishment for rape convict in Bill

2000 note

97.9% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon