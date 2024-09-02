Tata Motors total sales decline 8% in Aug'24

Total sales include domestic sales of 70,006 units, lower by 8% on YoY basis.

The company achieved passenger vehicle sales of 44,486 units in month of August 2024 compared to 45,933 units in August 2023, recording a decline of 3%. Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped 3% to 44,142 units.

The company sold 27,207 commercial vehicles in August 2024 compared to 32,077 units in August 2023, recording a decline of 15%. Domestic commercial vehicle sales dropped 16% to 25,864 units.

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 71,693 units in month of August 2024 compared to 78,010 units in August 2023, recording a decline of 8%.