BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 54.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales rise 19.32% to Rs 27.11 crore
Net profit of BDH Industries rose 54.97% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.37% to Rs 9.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 85.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.1122.72 19 85.8374.46 15 OPM %14.0511.09 -14.4714.71 - PBDT4.142.79 48 13.8211.63 19 PBT3.962.66 49 13.2511.06 20 NP2.961.91 55 9.878.20 20
First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

