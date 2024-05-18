BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 54.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.32% to Rs 27.11 croreNet profit of BDH Industries rose 54.97% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.37% to Rs 9.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 85.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content