Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales decline 10.09% to Rs 174.91 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 17.41% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 174.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales174.91194.53 -10 OPM %6.256.42 -PBDT4.254.28 -1 PBT1.931.97 -2 NP2.362.01 17

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

