Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 41.44% to Rs 11.40 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.44% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.408.06 41 OPM %21.937.44 -PBDT2.210.60 268 PBT0.72-0.83 LP NP0.24-0.60 LP

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

