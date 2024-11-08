Business Standard
PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 429.63% in the September 2024 quarter

PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 429.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 2.39% to Rs 144.86 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive rose 429.63% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.39% to Rs 144.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales144.86148.40 -2 OPM %11.248.11 -PBDT12.559.09 38 PBT3.850.46 737 NP2.860.54 430

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

