Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 298.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 217.49 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels rose 298.16% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 217.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales217.49165.18 32 OPM %4.941.88 -PBDT10.515.23 101 PBT8.623.76 129 NP6.491.63 298
