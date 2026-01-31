Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 314.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 98.07% to Rs 317.86 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels rose 314.22% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.07% to Rs 317.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales317.86160.48 98 OPM %4.853.62 -PBDT15.623.77 314 PBT12.642.19 477 NP9.612.32 314
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:06 PM IST