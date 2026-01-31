Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 314.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.07% to Rs 317.86 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels rose 314.22% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.07% to Rs 317.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.317.86160.484.853.6215.623.7712.642.199.612.32

