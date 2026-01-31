ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.21% to Rs 116.02 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 79.38% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.21% to Rs 116.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.116.0264.7416.7718.3719.7510.3315.587.959.315.19

