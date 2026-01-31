Sun Pharma Q3 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 3,369 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reported 16.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,368.81 crore on a 13.49% increase in revenue to Rs 15,520.54 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax were at Rs 4,227.16 crore in Q3 FY26, up 21.59% as against Rs 3,476.4 crore in Q3 FY25.

Formulation sales in India were Rs 49,98.59 crore, registering a growth of 16.2%. India Formulation sales accounted for 32.3% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in the US were $477 million, marginally up by 0.6%. Innovative Medicines continued to grow offsetting the decline in generics business. US sales accounted for approximately 27.5% of total consolidated sales.

Emerging Markets formulations sales were $337 million, up by 21.6% and accounted for 19.4% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were $296 million, up by 14.5% and accounted for 17.1% of total consolidated sales.

Global Innovative Medicines sales were $423 million for Q3 FY26. This included a milestone income of $55 million. Ex-milestone, Global Innovative Medicines sales were up 13.2% and accounted for 21.2% of sales.

For Q3 FY26, external sales of API were Rs 541.2 crore, down by 4.7%.

Sun Pharmas R&D efforts span both innovative and generic businesses, and the company continues to invest in building a robust pipeline for various markets. Suns innovative R&D pipeline includes five novel entities in the clinical stage.

The company has a comprehensive product offering in the US market, consisting of 550 approved ANDAs, while 116 ANDA filings await US FDA approval, including 28 tentative approvals. During the quarter, two ANDAs were filed, and two ANDAs received approval.

Suns portfolio includes 57 approved NDAs, while 14 NDAs are currently pending approval from the US FDA.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 202526. As intimated on 20 January 2026, the record date for determining entitlement to the interim dividend is 05 February 2026. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before 16 February 2026.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs). The company and its subsidiaries has various manufacturing facilities spread across the world with trading and other incidental and related activities extending to global market. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical rose 0.36% to Rs 1,595 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

