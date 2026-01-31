Ashoka Buildcon Q3 PAT skyrockets 223% YoY to Rs 2,111 cr

Ashoka Buildcon's consolidated net profit zoomed 222.59% to Rs to Rs 2,111.41 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 654.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 23.47% YoY to Rs 1,827.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax were at Rs 2,609 crore in Q3 FY26, up 750.80% as against Rs 306.65 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses declined 22.92% YoY to Rs 1,633.86 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 470.37 crore (down 33.56% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 98.78 crore (down 13.58% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 200.22 crore (down 35.97% YoY).

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 68% year-on-year to Rs 101.8 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 18.35% to Rs 1,463.04 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 157.4 crore in Q3 FY26, down 16% compared with Rs 187.1 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 10.6% in Q3 FY26 from 10.3% posted in the same quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, the companys debt stands at Rs 1,046 crore, comprising Rs 79 crore in equipment loans, Rs 667 crore in working capital loans, and Rs 300 crore in non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

As of 31 December 2025, the companys total order book stood at Rs 15,927 crore, before exceptional gains. Road EPC projects accounted for Rs 7,025 crore, or 44.1% of the total, while Road HAM contributed Rs 1,705 crore (10.7%). Building EPC orders were Rs 528 crore (3.3%), railways Rs 1,562 crore (9.8%), and Power T&D projects Rs 5,108 crore (32.1%).

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon added 3.72% to end at Rs 149.99 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News