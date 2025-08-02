Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manbro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Manbro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Manbro Industries reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales01.23 -100 OPM %0-11.38 -PBDT0.76-0.14 LP PBT0.76-0.14 LP NP0.76-0.14 LP

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

