Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 185.91 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 16.93% to Rs 39.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 185.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales185.91154.52 20 OPM %30.3533.12 -PBDT64.5257.29 13 PBT54.9048.67 13 NP39.9334.15 17
