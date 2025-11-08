Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 154.33 croreNet profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 6.86% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 154.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales154.33132.70 16 OPM %14.1518.05 -PBDT19.1620.36 -6 PBT17.8219.07 -7 NP13.3014.28 -7
