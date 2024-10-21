Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 486.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.75% to Rs 562.62 croreNet profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 486.32% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.75% to Rs 562.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 440.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales562.62440.40 28 OPM %2.570.97 -PBDT10.121.37 639 PBT9.580.43 2128 NP5.570.95 486
