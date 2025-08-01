Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 67.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.60% to Rs 2294.00 croreNet profit of Delhivery rose 67.49% to Rs 91.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 2294.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2172.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2294.002172.30 6 OPM %6.164.41 -PBDT237.14177.53 34 PBT89.6858.11 54 NP91.0554.36 67
