Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 31.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 1.91 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 31.75% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.911.81 6 OPM %82.2084.53 -PBDT1.020.82 24 PBT1.000.79 27 NP0.830.63 32
