Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 0.86 croreNet profit of Times Guaranty rose 19.05% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.860.80 8 OPM %69.7763.75 -PBDT0.600.52 15 PBT0.600.52 15 NP0.500.42 19
