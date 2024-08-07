Marico consolidated net profit rises 8.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 2643.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 8.67% to Rs 464.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 427.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 2643.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2477.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2643.002477.0023.6923.17646.00603.00605.00567.00464.00427.00