Marico launches Saffola Muesli

Marico announced the launch of Saffola Muesli with Flavour Pops, aiming to leverage the brand's equity in the adult breakfast segment. The company is offering the flavour options of Kesar Crunch, Berry Crunch and Choco Crunch.

Speaking about the launch of the new products, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, Chief Operating Officer - India & Foods Business (Marico), says, "Our foray into the Muesli Category marks a significant milestone in line with our brand proposition of offering consumers better for you products with a taste first approach. While there is a growing need of products that deliver convenient nutrition, we also understand that consumers equally want their breakfast to be exciting and uplifting as it sets the tone for the rest of the day. We identified the opportunity to bring excitement and familiarity to a new age category like Muesli, much like the success we have seen in making oats exciting through Saffola Masala Oats. The idea was to deliver consumer delight through our unique flavour pops format that gives a burst of flavour and an irresistibly crunchy experience. We believe these popular flavours launched under Saffola Muesli with Crunch Flavour Pops will help consumers brighten up their mornings to take on the day.

