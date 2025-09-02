Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd up for third straight session

Siemens Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3182.6, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3182.6, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Siemens Ltd has risen around 6.31% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3202, up 1.4% on the day. Siemens Ltd is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 67.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy Ltd spurts 1.43%, rises for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd spurts 1.43%, rises for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.91%

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.91%

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 2.23%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 2.23%, rises for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd up for third consecutive session

Inox Wind Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon