J-K Assembly elections: PM Modi, Shah appeal people to cast vote in Phase 2

Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats

The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements, officials said | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in Jammu and Kashmir to use their franchise as the second round of polling in the Union Territory began.
"I appeal to all voters that they must cast their votes and play an important role in strengthening democracy," Modi said while greeting the first-time voters.
As the second phase of polling begins in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to the people of the Union Territory to vote in large numbers for a developed and terror-free region.

"I appeal to all the voters going to cast their votes in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir election to vote in maximum numbers for the creation of a terror-free and developed Jammu and Kashmir," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said people should vote for a government that works with commitment to the golden future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the rights of the deprived and women and the development of the region.

"Vote today to strengthen democracy and to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption," he said.

Among the prominent candidates contesting in the second phase of polling include former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah.

The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements, officials said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

