Suzlon Energy slips after Q3 PAT tumbles 65% QoQ to Rs 445 cr

Suzlon Energy declined 4.22% to Rs 47.68 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 65.2% to Rs 445.28 crore despite a 9.38% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,228.18 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 15.08% and 42.42% in Q3 FY26, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 44.83% YoY to Rs 566.75 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 739 crore, registering the growth of 47.8% compared with Rs 500 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded 17.5% in Q3 FY26 as against 16.8% in Q3 FY25.

Net volumes rose 38.03% to 617 MW in Q3 FY26 compared with 447 MW in Q3 FY25. Net cash stood at Rs 1,556 crore as of 31st December 2025

Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, We have initiated Suzlon 2.0, a comprehensive business transformation strategy aimed at establishing ourselves as a full-stack clean energy solutions conglomerate. This strategic shift broadens our scope across wind, solar, storage, and emerging clean energy technologies, enabling us to offer integrated solutions to our customers. Key growth priorities under Suzlon 2.0 include launching DevCo as a standalone FDRE project development vertical, transforming OMS into a digital-first platform, setting up smart manufacturing facilities, and capitalizing on global opportunities. Our recognition as one of the world's top 10 most sustainable companies underscores the success of this direction. As electric mobility gains traction, AI capacity expands, and industrial decarbonisation accelerates, the green transition is gaining significant momentum."

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, Our closing order book of 6.4 GW stands higher than the opening orderbook for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years. This reflects the demand for our solutions and the effectiveness of our execution. Our balanced EPC strategy targeting around 50% share of the EPC business by 2028 is progressing steadily, with the EPC share increasing from 20% to 27% this quarter. Our project development pipeline of 25+ GW is also complementing this strategy to augur growth for us. The success of this shift is enhancing revenue visibility, improving project control, and will continue to be a big growth driver for the group.

Rahul Jain, chief financial officer, Suzlon Group, said, Q3 FY26 marks another milestone in Suzlons growth journey, with our highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 MW in India resulting in strong upswing across all financial metrics. Our performance in the first nine months driven by 66% growth in deliveries, and a 77% increase in EBITDA demonstrates the strength of our integrated business model and disciplined execution. Driven by strong fundamentals, rising C&I demand, and a market shift towards FDRE tenders, our accelerated execution ramp-up is translating into robust operating performance. As Indias wind sector accelerates, Suzlons end-to-end capabilities, competitive cost structure, and customer-centric approach position us uniquely to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with around 21.5 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News