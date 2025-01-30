Business Standard

Market trades with small gains; pharma shares extent gains for 2nd day

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in the early afternoon trade as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.254.5%. Market participants are closely awaiting the Union Budget 2025, with expectations for growth-supportive initiatives that strike a balance with fiscal discipline. The Nifty traded above the 23,250 mark. Pharma shares extended gains for two consecutive trading sessions. Trading was volatile due to the monthly Nifty 50 F&O series expiry today.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 272.49 points or 0.35% to 76,808.15. The Nifty 50 index added 111.50 points or 0.48% to 23,274.60.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.4%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,387 shares rose and 1,377 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.96% to 18.73. The Nifty 30 January 2025 futures were trading at 23,271.95, at a discount of 2.65 points as compared with the spot at 23,274.60.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 January 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 131.16 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 134 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.01% to 21,378.45. The index advanced 1.01% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Laurus Labs (up 9.71%), Granules India (up 3.51%), Cipla (up 2.88%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 2.11%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.97%), Abbott India (up 1.76%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.62%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.48%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.1%), and Mankind Pharma (up 1.03%) added.

On the other hand, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 0.6%), Natco Pharma (down 0.55%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.25%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Whirlpool of India hit the lower circuit of 20% after the companys parent, Whirlpool Corporation, announced its intention to sell a 20% stake in the company by mid-to-late 2025 by way of one or more market sales.

Brigade Enterprises added 1.62% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 236.2 crore in Q3 FY25, which is more than 3 times the PAT of Rs 73.5 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue rose by 27% YoY to Rs 1529.7 crore during the period under review.

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Aarti Drugs gains as PAT rises to Rs 37 cr in Q3; declares dividend of Re 1/sh

3i Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Whirlpool of India hits the floor after parent firm plans to cut 20% stake

Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

