Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Undertakes capex of Rs 15 cr for capacity expansion

Further, the company announced capex of Rs 15 crore for capacity expansion to ensure timely fulfillment of these orders and support future growth.

Markobenz Ventures has secured new orders amounting to Rs 20 crore for supply of chana dal and toovar dal.