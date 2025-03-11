Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markolines Pavement gains on securing Rs 6-cr service order

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 1.25% to Rs 126 after the company secured a service order worth Rs 6.39 crore from Varanasi Aurangabad NH-2 Tollway for the balance work at the Mohania Toll Plaza under the NH2 project.

Markolines Pavement Techs is engaged in the business of providing highway operations & maintenance services.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 7.8% to Rs 16.98 crore on an 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 347.29 crore in FY24 over FY23.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

