Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:05 PM IST
Markolines Pavement Tech gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from NCC

Markolines Pavement Tech gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from NCC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Markolines Pavement Technologies rallied 3.14% to Rs 172.30 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 3.51 crore from NCC.

The order involves earth piling works at the 454 MLD Malad Wastewater Treatment facility (WwTF) project in Mumbai.

According to the companys filing, the order is scheduled to be completed by 30 September 2025. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

Markolines Pavement Tech is engaged in the business of providing highway operation & maintenance services. The company's consolidated net profit increased 119.1% to Rs 3.79 crore on an 44.4% rise in net sales to Rs 72.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc. The company reported an 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

