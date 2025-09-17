Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

To develop and advance sustainable Edge AI and SDx capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Qualcomm to set up the 'TCS Innovation Lab', a space for co-innovation with Qualcomm in Bengaluru.

TCS and Qualcomm will co create smart, scalable, and sustainable Edge AI capabilities utilising Qualcomm platforms for industries moving towards a software-driven approach to make their systems more efficient and resilient in the lab. The co-innovation lab will enable the creation of customised low-cost solutions that can be deployed on intelligent devices, on location and in real time to streamline processes at large enterprises.

Located in India's start-up and innovation capital, Bengaluru, the lab will be part of the IoT focused Bringing Life to Things Network lab. The lab, which is equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other hi tech network and equipment, will develop capabilities for sectors that need agile IoT solutions such as security and surveillance, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and manufacturing. With its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the lab is designed to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large scale implementation of Edge AI capabilities built on a Software Defined Everything (SDx) approach.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Godfrey Phillips India allots 10.39 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Godfrey Phillips India allots 10.39 cr equity shares under bonus issue

DXY ekes out small gains; Fed decision looms

DXY ekes out small gains; Fed decision looms

GBP/USD stays largely unmoved; UK annual CPI steadies at 3.8%

GBP/USD stays largely unmoved; UK annual CPI steadies at 3.8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon