Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the project namely Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System strengthening to relieve the loading of 765 kV Vindhyachal-Varanasi D/c line on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by POWERGRID on 160 September 2025.

The project comprises establishment of new 765 kV Sub-Station at Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The project also comprises 765 kV D/c Transmission Lines traversing in the states of Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

